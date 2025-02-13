Two New Honorary Fellowships Awarded By CISI

The Board of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce that two Honorary Fellowships have been awarded to:

John MM Williamson Chartered FCSI

Julia Hoggett DBE

Honorary Fellowships are awarded annually by the CISI’s Board of Trustees to individuals who have made an outstanding positive contribution, both to the financial services profession and to the CISI. Honorary Fellowship carries the designatory letters FCSI(Hon).

CISI Chair, Michael Cole-Fontayn MCSI, said: “The CISI Board and I are delighted to award our highest accolade this year to Julia and John. Their dedication throughout their careers to our profession and their commitment to lifelong learning is outstanding. We are honoured to have them as role models for our next generation of financial services professionals and we look forward to their guidance and leadership.”





John Williamson (above) is Chairman of the London Metal Exchange, Chairman of the UK Tote Group and a Non-Executive Director on the board of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant, a Chartered Fellow of the CISI, and a Senior Fellow of the Hong Kong Securities Institute. He was formerly a Non-Executive Director on the Board of HKEX, LME’s parent company (2008-2021) and has previously served on the Boards of the Hong Kong Securities Institute and several private companies.

Mr Williamson has worked within the finance and securities industry for over 40 years and has deep expertise across commerce, investment banking, wealth management, IT, risk, governance and regulation in capital markets. He previously held senior executive roles with Search Investment Group, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Securities and Wood Mackenzie & Co. Mr Williamson is an Advisor to the board of mental health charity MIND HK and is a strong advocate of the diversity and inclusion agenda.





Julia Hoggett (above) Dame Julia Hoggett, DBE joined the London Stock Exchange plc as CEO in April 2021. She is also Head of Digital and Securities Markets at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), which includes leading the group’s digital markets initiative and wider responsibility for the Group’s other equity venues.

Julia previously worked at the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority as Director of Market Oversight and Head of Wholesale Banking Supervision. Prior to the FCA, Julia held roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch where she was the Head of FIG flow financing, Covered Bonds Short-Term financing and Green Bonds for EMEA, and for the DEPFA BANK Group where she held several roles, including CEO of DEPFA ACS BANK and Head of Long-Term Funding for the DEPFA BANK Group. Julia started her career at JPMorgan where she focused on Emerging Markets and then Sovereign and Supranational Agency Debt Origination.

In 2022, Julia became the inaugural Chair of the UK’s Capital Markets Industry Taskforce. Julia was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in His Majesty’s June 2024 Birthday Honours for services to finance and business. Julia was also named in the Financial Time’s 25 Most Influential Women of 2024 list and awarded an Honorary Freedom of the City of London in 2023. She has been named on several of Financial News’ ‘Most Influential’ lists over the last 15 years. She has also appeared in several Diversity and Inclusion impact lists.

Julia holds a degree in Social and Political Sciences from Newnham College, Cambridge University and undertook a research scholarship at Kings College, Cambridge University focused on public policy and economic development strategies in East Africa. Julia actively advocates for diversity and inclusion and has been involved in initiatives to deliver progress in this space for over two decades