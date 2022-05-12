Two New Directors Join ISDA Board

ISDA today announced that two new directors have joined its Board, while 11 others have been re-elected.

The new directors are:

Shigeru Nonomura, Managing Director, Global Markets Japan, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd

Managing Director, Global Markets Japan, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd Joanne Rowe, Corporate Risk Officer, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

“Both Nonomura-san and Joanne will bring a wealth of experience to the ISDA Board. This is Nonomura-san’s second stint as a Board member, and I’m looking forward to working with him again and benefiting from his deep knowledge of Japanese and global derivatives markets. Joanne brings with her years of knowledge of the clearing and exchange space, which are both vital areas of focus for ISDA. Having her knowhow and perspective on the Board will be a huge asset to ISDA,” said Eric Litvack, ISDA Chairman.

The 11 directors elected for a continuing term:

Marc Badrichani, Head of Global Sales & Research, P. Morgan

Head of Global Sales & Research, P. Morgan William Black, Managing Director and Global Head of OTC Clearing, Credit Suisse

Managing Director and Global Head of OTC Clearing, Credit Suisse Biswarup Chatterjee, Managing Director, Head of Innovation, Global Markets, Citigroup

Managing Director, Head of Innovation, Global Markets, Citigroup Christine Cremel, Managing Director, Head of Onboarding, Transaction Management & Clearing, Credit Agricole CIB

Managing Director, Head of Onboarding, Transaction Management & Clearing, Credit Agricole CIB Amy Hong, Managing Director and Head of Market Structure and Strategic Partnerships, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Managing Director and Head of Market Structure and Strategic Partnerships, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Jeroen Krens, Managing Director, Markets & Security Services COO, HSBC Bank Plc.

Managing Director, Markets & Security Services COO, HSBC Bank Plc. Emmanuel Ramambason, Financial Markets Global Head of Resources Management and Analytics, Standard Chartered Bank

Financial Markets Global Head of Resources Management and Analytics, Standard Chartered Bank Michael Stanley, Co-head of Global Rates & Counterparty Portfolio Management, Bank of America

Co-head of Global Rates & Counterparty Portfolio Management, Bank of America Nat Tyce, Managing Director, Head of Macro Trading for Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Barclays

Managing Director, Head of Macro Trading for Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Barclays Hideki Ushida, Managing Director, Global Markets Internal Control Office, MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Managing Director, Global Markets Internal Control Office, MUFG Bank, Ltd. Jacques Vigner, Chief Strategic Oversight Officer for Global Markets, BNP Paribas

Three directors were also re-appointed:

Tina Hasenpusch, Managing Director, Global Head of Clearing House Operations, CME Group

Managing Director, Global Head of Clearing House Operations, CME Group Marc Seidner, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, PIMCO

Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, PIMCO Axel van Nederveen, Managing Director, Treasurer, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

The directors continuing on the Board are:

Thijs Aaten, Chief Finance and Risk Officer, APG Asset Management Asia

Chief Finance and Risk Officer, APG Asset Management Asia Darcy Bradbury, Managing Director, E. Shaw & Co., L.P.

Managing Director, E. Shaw & Co., L.P. Charlotte Brette, General Counsel, AXA Investment Managers

General Counsel, AXA Investment Managers Jack Hattem, Managing Director, Global Fixed Income, BlackRock

Managing Director, Global Fixed Income, BlackRock Sian Hurrell, Head of Global Sales and Relationship Management & Head of FICC Europe, RBC Capital Markets

Head of Global Sales and Relationship Management & Head of FICC Europe, RBC Capital Markets Gesa Johannsen, EMEA Head of CCM and Global Head of Product Strategy – Clearance and Collateral Management (CCM), BNY Mellon

EMEA Head of CCM and Global Head of Product Strategy – Clearance and Collateral Management (CCM), BNY Mellon Dixit Joshi, Group Treasurer, Deutsche Bank AG

Group Treasurer, Deutsche Bank AG Eric Litvack, Managing Director, Group Director of Public Affairs, Société Générale

Managing Director, Group Director of Public Affairs, Société Générale Erik Tim Mueller, Chief Executive Officer, Eurex Clearing AG

Chief Executive Officer, Eurex Clearing AG Andrew Ng, Group Executive & Head of Treasury and Markets, DBS Bank

Group Executive & Head of Treasury and Markets, DBS Bank Duncan Rodgers, Managing Director, Head of ALM Strategy, UBS AG

Managing Director, Head of ALM Strategy, UBS AG Tom Wipf, Vice Chairman of Institutional Securities, Morgan Stanley

Biographies of the new directors:

Shigeru Nonomura is Managing Director, Global Markets Japan, at Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. Since joining Nomura Securities in 1997, Mr. Nonomura has held a variety of roles in foreign debt trading, debt syndicate and rates trading. Having been appointed Head of JGB Trading in 2011, Mr. Nonomura became Deputy Head of Rates Trading in 2015, before taking responsibility for Rates Trading as Head/Co-Head in 2018. More recently, he had overall responsibility for the LIBOR transition program at Nomura Securities.

Mr. Nonomura regularly participates in various industry forums, including as Vice Chair of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks.

Joanne Rowe is Corporate Risk Officer (CRO) at Intercontinental Exchange, Inc (ICE). In this role, she is responsible for overseeing ICE’s enterprise risk management program, including ICE’s clearing houses, exchanges, data and benchmark services.

Prior to her current position, Ms. Rowe served as CRO for ICE’s North American exchanges, having previously been Senior Director of Internal Audit for the New York Stock Exchange. Before ICE’s acquisition of NYSE Euronext in 2013, Ms. Rowe served as Managing Director of Audit Services for the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange and Euronext. She began her career in the UK civil service, where she worked in a range of assurance roles for the Ministry of Justice and Her Majesty’s Court Service.