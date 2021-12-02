Two New Companies And A Partner Join BME’s Pre-Market Environment

- 18 companies are already part of this open training, coaching and networking programme, which accelerates the process of access to the capital markets
- The partners help to identify companies with growth potential, collaborate in the training sessions and take part in the networking with investors and companies
BME's Pre-Market Environment (EpM), BME's programme aimed at helping SME growth companies learn how capital markets work and how to gain access to private and institutional investors, incorporates two companies , Macco Robotics and Colectual, and a new partner, Solventis.
MACCO ROBOTICS is an engineering company from Seville specialising in designing and manufacturing humanoid robots for the catering and hotel sector and was created in 2013. "Our mission is to bring robotics closer to people, democratising the use of technology, integrating it massively. That is why for us, joining the Pre-Market Environment is a very important step to capitalise the company and, in this way, have access to the necessary funding to meet our goals", says Victor Martin, CEO of Macco Robotics.
COLECTUAL is a Valencian crowdlending platform for businesses, created in 2015 and authorised by the Spanish stock market supervisor (CNMV) with No. 5. The company highlights that "after overcoming some difficult first few years, we are consolidating our activity with a rigorous risk management. In an uncertain banking environment, and on the basis of the current round of capital, we aim to become a relevant player in non-bank financing for companies" , stated Jose María Ferrer, General Manager.
SOLVENTIS is an independent financial group founded in 2002. The group's services are divided into the following areas: corporate finance, wealth management, financial risk consulting and real estate management. Since 2013 it provides the Liquidity Provider and Registered Advisor service in BME Growth. "The incorporation of Solventis as a partner in the Pre-Market Environment will provide value both to this BME programme and to us as a financial firm, in this way fostering business growth and transparency through the capital markets," highlights Alberto Moro, CEO of Solventis.
The aim of this BME initiative is to help companies to familiarise themselves with the functioning of financial markets and gain access to private and institutional investors who can help them meet this goal. To this end, the companies that form part of the Pre-Market Environment, from all types of sectors, have the support of BME and specialised partners that focus on different strategic areas and who provide them with the necessary training to achieve the level of competence that will enable them to access the financial markets.
The EpM Pre-Market Environment initiative for new companies and investors is continuous and still open.
More information about the Pre-Market Environment here.