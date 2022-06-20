Turkish Lira Overnight Participation Reference Rate TLREFK Will Be Calculated By Borsa Istanbul As Of June 22,2022

Turkish Lira Overnight Participation Reference Rate TLREFK which is created in order to meet the need of Participation Banks’ Turkish Lira short-term reference rate that can be used as an underlying or a benchmark in participation banks’ financial products, debt instruments and different types of financial contracts, will be calculated and published as of June 22,2022.

TLREFK rate is calculated by using the return rates that are realized on Borsa Istanbul Committed Transactions Market with the same day starting value buy-sell transactions that are realized between the seller party with a commitment to repurchase a predetermined TRY capital market instrument and the buyer party with a commitment to resell that instrument.

The data of TLREFK rate and BIST TLREFK Index, which is created in order to track the returns of TLREFK rate, can be reached from BISTECH Data Dissemination System and Borsa İstanbul website.

TLREFK Rules are determined by the TLREFK Committee which is made up of representatives of the Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. and the Participation Banks Association of Türkiye.

Please click here for TLREFK Rules.