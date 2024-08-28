TS Imagine Unveils Platform 3.0, Marking A New Era For Capital Markets Technology

TS Imagine, the leading global, cross-asset provider of trading, portfolio, and risk management solutions for financial institutions, is pleased to announce the global availability of Platform 3.0, encompassing the culmination of three years of strategic research, development and investment. This thorough modernization of TS Imagine products and services propels TS Imagine users to the cutting edge of innovation within global capital markets.

Highlights of TS Imagine Platform 3.0

Massive expansion of data coverage and integration with Snowflake

Over the past three years, TS Imagine established a dedicated data and analytics function and recruited a global team of data experts who delivered an extensive expansion of data coverage seamlessly integrated in Snowflake. They drove the merging of data sources, datasets, interfaces and data management processes. Their work brings several benefits to users including expanded coverage of data, faster delivery of actionable insights, more accuracy from unified data sourcing, and more reliability from the automation of data management.

The expanded data set provides unparalleled price discovery and liquidity access, including a cross-asset class liquidity network encompassing over 300 endpoints. New users receive immediate access to all asset classes on their first day of usage, and client service teams are more wholistically informed.

The transformation creates efficiencies and significantly lowers the total cost of ownership for users. In fixed income specifically, there are tangible benefits such as new issue bonds being available within TradeSmart Fixed Income EMS on or before the auction day, providing a significant advantage for users navigating global bond markets.

Embedded AI for continuous insights and faster, more precise decision making

Platform 3.0 introduces AI into TS Imagine products across trading and risk management. AI converts unstructured data into structured data primed for machine learning and automation. The automation provides users access to a broad set of data in a timely manner.

Users benefit from intraday insights produced by AI-driven automation, empowering them to optimize their workflows and make rapid decisions supported by real-time data and analytics. Additional research and development continue as breakthroughs in AI transform the financial technology landscape.

Automation and liquidity sourcing tools within TradeSmart EMS streamline trading workflows

Platform 3.0 includes the integration of AutoRoute, an advanced EMS automation tool designed to simplify and enhance order flow management. AutoRoute automatically routes orders to block venues, automatically assigns orders to brokers and traders, and much more. The automation tools also allow traders to automatically classify trades and customize rules for workflow efficiency. Compliance with regulations such as the Best Execution Rule can automated.

Increased data coverage aligns with advances in electronic fixed income trading and the growing need for financial risk management in commodities markets

Platform 3.0 delivers an even wider range of instruments to traders and their teams in more asset classes. With the data expansion, TS Imagine products cover over 20 million financial instruments, including all listed securities and bonds from terms and conditions of a financial instrument to quantitative data structures including yield curves, volatility surfaces and time series.

The expansion allows fixed-income traders and their teams to diversify their trading strategies and access new markets including municipal bonds. This access gives a clear competitive advantage by expanding their opportunity set. Other new asset classes within TS Imagine’s platform include warrants, structured products and derivatives.

Advanced financial risk management for buy-and sell-side firms

Platform 3.0 significantly fortifies the comprehensive financial risk management solutions within Risk Smart + and RiskSmart X, allowing users to manage and mitigate their financial market risk, and safeguard their investments better and more effectively. In RiskSmart X, the industry’s most comprehensive margin calculator tool prepares sell-side financial institutions to defend and challenge margin calls during extreme volatility. Small and mid-sized investment firms using TS One can view live analytics via a seamless front end which also includes end of day calculations such as VaR. Throughout both RiskSmart solutions, automation powers the delivery of fresh, accurate P&L vectors at the start of each trading day.

Post-trade transaction management and control

Platform 3.0 features robust post-trade transaction management and reporting, including automated, detailed tracking of trade history and validation of best execution against hundreds of benchmarks optimized for transaction cost analysis (TCA). The post-trade functionality allows users to automatically maintain accurate records, streamlining their post-trade processes, and allowing for more control over compliance processes.

Flex-packaging of components to deliver sophisticated trading and risk management tools to small and mid-sized investment firms

Through TS One, small and mid-sized investment firms access the same tools used by the world’s most sophisticated investors. Platform 3.0 delivers these tools within modules representing important operational functions such as compliance, accounting and risk. The modules allow users to customize their technology stacks according to their unique requirements, and to add modules as they grow.

"Over the past three years, our team has been deeply engaged in research and development which has resulted in the delivery of empowering user tools that are backed by the most comprehensive data set in the capital markets industry," said Rob Flatley, Founder and CEO of TS Imagine. "We are proud of our progress and the power that it brings to our users, who are operating within an ever-evolving financial and technology landscape.”