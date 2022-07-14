TS Imagine Strengthens Its Marketplace Leadership With Non-Exec Board Appointments - New Appointments Bring Significant Expertise From Across The Financial Services Industry To TS Imagine’s Rapid Growth

TS Imagine, a global leader in trading, portfolio, and risk management solutions for capital markets, announces the appointment of three new board members to support the firm’s rapid growth.

The new board members bring significant expertise in core business areas, including digital assets, securities finance, derivatives, and market structure, as the business builds market share in these sectors. The new non-executive board appointments are:

Sabrina Wilson: Sabrina is the Chief Operating Officer of the institutional digital asset infrastructure firm Copper.co. She is a renowned electronic trading, derivatives, and market structure expert, having held senior positions at JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and Citi. Based in London, Sabrina brings deep clearing, prime brokerage and digital assets expertise.

John Stracquadanio: John is co-founder of a private investment firm, Appia Ventures. He brings over 30 years of banking experience and was previously CEO of Scotia Capital in the US. John brings considerable capital markets experience to the board and is based in New Jersey.

Rob Flatley, CEO of TS Imagine, said: “Our board appointments bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us to capitalise on our already rapid growth as we look to build our offering and presence in core markets. Our expansion has been driven by robust growth in North America and global demand from sophisticated financial services firms for digital fixed income and multi-asset SaaS capabilities, as well as support in automating, scaling, and executing complex investment models. It is an exciting time for our business, and with leading industry figures on board, we hope to continue our exceptional growth by developing our offering and increasing market share.”

The senior appointments follow TS Imagine’s announcement of strong growth a year after the merger of TradingScreen and Imagine Software, including 100 new hires during the first half of this year.