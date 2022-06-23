TS Imagine Connects To Coinbase Prime And Provides Clients With Another Venue For Regulated Cryptocurrency Trading

TS Imagine, a global leader in trading, portfolio and risk management solutions for capital markets, has successfully connected with Coinbase Prime, the prime broker for digital assets, to offer institutional clients a fully regulated path to trade cryptocurrencies.

TS Imagine clients can now connect to Coinbase Prime with TradeSmart, the all-asset execution and order management system, and use the full range of crypto-trading functionality native to the TradeSmart platform. In addition, institutional clients gain significant efficiencies from managing trading and investments in crypto and any other asset class, within TS Imagine’s SaaS platform.

“With the connection to Coinbase Prime, our institutional clients can now access this important liquidity venue and trade cryptocurrencies in a safe, regulated way,” said Andrew Morgan, President and Chief Revenue Officer of TS Imagine. “We aim to offer the most comprehensive list of quality destinations for our clients while establishing an institutional-grade regulated path to trading digital assets, which in light of the recent market turmoil is what professional investors are looking for,” added Morgan.

“We ’re pleased to offer TS Imagine’s institutional clients the highest level of secure trading execution and custody with access to Coinbase Prime,” said Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional. “Coinbase Prime's unparalleled track record of offering clients an integrated solution that provides secure custody, an advanced trading platform, and prime services makes us the smart choice for professional investors looking to manage crypto assets in one place.”