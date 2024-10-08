Trustly Appoints Adam Miller as Group CFO to Drive Ambitious Growth

Trustly, the global leader in open banking payments, is excited to announce the appointment of Adam Miller as its new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Based in Stockholm, Adam joins Trustly from Deliveroo, where he served as CFO for over two years, successfully leading the company through its 2021 London Stock Exchange listing and navigating significant growth during the pandemic.

Prior to Deliveroo, Adam spent seven years at Expedia, holding various senior leadership roles and developing deep expertise in scaling strategic and operational functions for high-growth global companies.

Adam joins Trustly during a period of rapid growth across multiple regions and verticals. His expertise will further strengthen Trustly’s leadership as the company continues to scale and expand its market presence.

Johan Tjärnberg, Group CEO at Trustly, comments: “Adam’s appointment is an exciting milestone for Trustly. His extensive experience in high-growth tech companies and leading businesses through crucial stages of development will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Adam Miller, Group CFO at Trustly, said: “I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at Trustly as we navigate the next stages of growth and expansion. I look forward to applying my experience to support the company’s journey and to contribute to Trustly’s ongoing success as the undisputed leader in open banking.”