Trustfull Launches Login Solution To Combat $13 Bn Account Takeover Problem

Trustfull, a leader in identity intelligence for fraud prevention, today announced the launch of Login Solution, which analyses hundreds of behavioural and device-related signals to combat surging account takeover (ATO) fraud.

ATO attacks - when cybercriminals gain unauthorized access to existing accounts to steal users’ stored payment details, funds, and digital identities - are on the rise, increasing by 24% YOY in 2024 and resulting in nearly $13 billion yearly losses. Fuelled by data breaches, advanced social engineering techniques, and generative AI, ATO attacks are a growing threat against businesses and their customers.

Trustfull’s new solution helps prevent ATO by identifying suspicious login attempts and ensures frictionless authentication in the case of legitimate access.

During the login enrolment phase, Trustfull captures a snapshot of the user’s behavioural patterns and device characteristics. At every subsequent login, new data is compared against the original enrolment to assess similarity, enabling silent, instant verification for genuine users while flagging when additional checks, like multi-factor authentication and one-time passcodes, are required.

The new Login API—powered by a customisable rule engine that adapts to each client’s unique needs—continuously refines its risk-scoring model to reflect legitimate user behaviour over time. A centralized dashboard provides granular visibility into authentication activity, enabling real-time decision-making and early detection of potential threats.

Francesco Panina, Trustfull’s Chief Technology Officer, underscored the technical significance of the new offering: “Open Source Intelligence is the guiding principle behind all Trustfull products and solutions. To strengthen ATO protection, we have developed a lightweight JavaScript SDK that combines OSINT data on returning users’ device, browser, and IP information with unique behavioural signals, like keystroke dynamics and mouse movements. The result is a truly dynamic authentication layer that can detect account takeover attempts before it’s too late.”

The new solution is now available for fast integration, catering to businesses across industries. With minimal implementation complexity and a scalable architecture, Trustfull’s Login enables organizations of all sizes to adopt advanced authentication technologies without disruption.