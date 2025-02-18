Trustfull Launches AI-Powered Domain Intelligence To Strengthen Business Verification

Trustfull, a leader in identity intelligence for fraud prevention, today launches Domain Intelligence, a new suite of AI agents designed to automate KYB checks and merchant verification with deep online due diligence.

Every year, fake businesses inflict billions of dollars in direct fraud losses and secondary expenses on financial institutions, including chargebacks and Know Your Business verification efforts. SMB lending fraud, which occurs when fraudulent or misrepresented small businesses apply for a loan, rose by nearly 14% in 2023-2024. In the e-commerce sector, the rise of fake web shops designed to deceive shoppers into purchasing designer items they will never receive is a growing concern, with Lloyds Bank estimating this type of fraud drove a 211% increase in card payment disputes in 2024.



Trustfull is launching Domain Intelligence to help payment service providers, merchant acquirers, and financial institutions pre-screen and evaluate the true nature of the businesses they are about to onboard before the Know Your Business (KYB) process begins.

In particular, Domain Intelligence’s suite of AI agents performs instant deep online due diligence on any web domain globally. Key features include a thorough website analysis, as well as checks on social media, business platforms, and marketplaces to confirm active commercial operations. Additional insights include reviews, digital advertising activity, business photos, and data from online sources to verify the company’s legitimacy.

As the number of SMEs entering the digital economy continues to grow, Domain Intelligence automates the most time-consuming aspects of business verification during onboarding, reducing fraud-related risks for financial institutions and e-commerce platforms.

Marko Maras, CEO of Trustfull, commented:

“Traditional KYB solutions are struggling to keep pace with the growing scale and sophistication of modern criminals. Originally designed for thousands of merchants instead of millions, these processes leave financial institutions exposed. We believe the solution lies in open-source intelligence and deep online due diligence, which help verify merchants and small businesses instantly, confidently and at scale.”

Domain Intelligence is now available to all Trustfull clients.