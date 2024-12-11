Truss Edge Supports Launch Of Byron Place Active ETF On Harbor Capital Platform

Truss Edge, the high touch ETF technology services provider that delivers automation solutions to active and passive ETF fund managers, is pleased to have supported the successful launch of the Harbor Capital Small Cap ETF, advised by the investment team at Byron Place Capital Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser.



The Harbor Active Small Cap ETF provides small cap equity exposure with a narrowed focus on attractive, risk-adjusted returns with a downside mitigation. The ETF’s investment team at Byron Place Capital Management, is led by Glenn Gawronski.



The Byron Place ETF offers investors a distinct opportunity to access the small cap blend of growth and value companies through an active ETF structure. Truss Edge, based in Chicago and London, delivers operational and advisory solutions to fund managers and underlying platforms that are looking to launch active ETFs. The company offers fund managers an out of the box, highly customisable technology solution to meet day to day operational requirements, coupled with ongoing customer and consultative support from industry experts.



Truss Edge has been working with asset managers for over 20 years and has evolved an award-winning technology stack that meets the demanding requirements of today’s investors and regulatory environment.



Byron Place was founded in 2015 and is based in New Jersey. The asset management firm specialises in publicly traded equity markets. Historically the company has managed investor funds in separately managed accounts. The launch of the Harbor Capital Small Cap ETF is its first venture into the ETF market.



Glenn Gawronski, Principal at Byron Place Capital Management, commented:



“Truss Edge provided us with the technology road map that assisted us all the way through the ETF launch process. They have very relevant expertise in automated fund technology that could handle our needs without needing additional help. Truss Edge has been able to deal with all the various special asks arising out of a launch like this in a prompt and professional fashion. We enjoyed a high level of customer service and responsive support throughout.”



Dave Shastri, Chief Strategist at Truss Edge, added:



“The launch of the Byron Place ETF in conjunction with our partners at Harbor Capital is a great example of the new generation of active ETF product that is coming to the market in the US and European markets. We are fielding an increasing number of enquiries from mutual fund managers who are interested in the capital raising possibilities of the active ETF structure.”