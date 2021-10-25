TripleBlind Accelerates Data Sharing Capabilities Of Alternative Data Platform Eagle Alpha Through New Partnership

TripleBlind, the private data sharing company that offers proprietary cryptographically-enforced data privacy solution, today announced a new partnership with Eagle Alpha, the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data. Through this partnership, organizations, principally investment firms, can more quickly and comprehensively analyze companies to generate more effective valuations during mergers and acquisitions, and identify strategies to create new value post-financial events.
TripleBlind’s solution enables data vendors to share sensitive data with data buyers while allowing only specific operations on that data. Sharing of sensitive and regulated data has historically been challenging due to regulatory and geographic concerns and a lack of robust technology solutions. Along with offering more accuracy and efficiency than all other competing forms of data collaboration, TripleBlind will help Eagle Alpha ensure its clients adequately enforce the digital rights of data owners and all data privacy regulations in place in more than 100 countries and four U.S. states today, including HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA.
“Through our opportunity to work with Eagle Alpha on various projects and panels in recent months, both companies believe we have complementary services that will be beneficial to our combined client base,” said Sam Abadir, director of partnerships at TripleBlind. “Eagle Alpha is the leading connector in the world of alternative data, and we look forward to increasing collaboration capabilities for Eagle Alpha’s clients.”
The need for data privacy has never been higher, following the App Annie settlement with the SEC, in which the company was fined $10 million and became the SEC’s first enforcement action of securities fraud against an alternative data provider. At Eagle Alpha’s The ONE Conference in October 2021, Adam Storch, associate director, leader of event and emerging risk examination team at the SEC, and Steven Buchholz, assistant regional director, enforcement at the SEC, emphasized the importance of due diligence at both the vendor level and the dataset level and discussed the steps being taken to prevent further deception and misrepresentation in alternative data following the App Annie ruling.
“Earlier this year, our company announced three key drivers of industry excellence, one being stronger partnerships,” said Niall Hurley, CEO of Eagle Alpha. “The App Annie settlement highlighted the increased need to prioritize data integrity and privacy when selecting data sharing partners and solutions. Eagle Alpha’s partnership with TripleBlind comes as a result of both companies dedicated work to fulfill that need.”