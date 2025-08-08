Trident Digital Tech Holdings (TDTH) Seeks Stablecoin Licenses Across Multiple African Markets To Drive Ripple USD (RLUSD) Adoption

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TDTH), a Singapore-based leader in digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation, today announced plans to pursue regulatory approvals for stablecoin operations across several African countries. The initiative aims to accelerate adoption of Ripple USD (RLUSD) – Ripple’s U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoin – to enhance financial inclusion and digital payments infrastructure on the continent.

Strategic Background

TDTH recently took a pioneering step in corporate crypto strategy, launching a bold initiative to raise up to US $500 million to establish one of the world’s largest corporate XRP treasuries. The company plans to leverage staking mechanisms and deepen its integration with the Ripple ecosystem. This move underscores TDTH’s commitment to decentralized finance as a catalyst for global financial evolution.

African Expansion for RLUSD

Building on its Web 3.0 infrastructure expertise and recent public–private partnership in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to launch of “DRCPass,” TDTH is now extending its ambitions to the stablecoin arena. The company aims to secure stablecoin licenses — particularly for RLUSD — in multiple African markets. This will help unlock digital dollar liquidity, improve cross-border payments, and address current local currency liquidity challenges.

Why RLUSD in Africa Makes Sense

1）Stablecoin momentum: Ripple’s RLUSD has rapidly gained traction, reaching over US $500 million in circulating supply within months of issuance.

2）Regional context: Innovation in stablecoin payments across Africa is already underway, including initiatives by Circle’s USDC in collaboration with Onafriq, and Visa’s pilot programs via Yellow Card in selected markets.

“By pursuing stablecoin licenses and RLUSD adoption in Africa, we are furthering our mission to enable Web 3.0 transformations in emerging markets,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Trident. “Our success with national digital identity systems and this bold new trajectory into stablecoins reflect our belief: blockchain-native assets can reshape financial infrastructure — safely, inclusively, and pragmatically.”

Next Steps

TDTH is in exploratory discussions with regulatory authorities, financial institutions, and local partners to understand licensing pathways and infrastructure needs. The goal is to begin phased rollouts in pilot countries by mid-2026, subject to existing legal frameworks and market readiness.

Company Overview

Trident Digital Tech Holdings is a Nasdaq-listed company dedicated to spearheading digital transformation, particularly through its flagship blockchain identity platform Tridentity. With projects like the RDCPass in the DRC — covering SIM-registration, e-government access, payments integration, and citizen identity for the population— TDTH has solidified itself as a trusted Web 3.0 infrastructure partner in emerging markets.