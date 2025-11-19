TRG Screen And S4 Market Data Join Forces To Bring Greater Control To Market Data Procurement - Strategic Partnership Combining TRG Screen's Managed Services With S4's Procurement Consulting To Address The Full Spectrum Of Market Data Management Needs

TRG Screen, the global leader in market data management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with S4 Market Data, a consulting firm specializing in vendor negotiations and complex procurement processes. The collaboration strengthens TRG Screen's managed services offerings with complementary strategic consulting capabilities, giving clients even greater efficiency and control over commercial and vendor outcomes.



The partnership reflects the rising complexity of market data management, where firms need both operational discipline and strategic procurement to control costs and reduce risk. TRG Screen's managed services address the most time-consuming aspects of day-to-day operations - invoice processing, inventory management, order fulfillment and exchange declarations - while S4 adds specialized support for negotiations, contract optimization and complex procurement.



"Procurement has always been critical in market data, but the stakes are now higher with more vendors, more complex licensing models and more commercial pressure," said Leigh Walters, CEO, TRG Screen. “This partnership gives our clients the full spectrum of expertise needed to optimize their market data investments, from operational administration to managing these critical commercial relationships."



Together, the firms offer clients TRG Screen's proven managed services foundation alongside S4's specialized capabilities in: