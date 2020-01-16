TreasurySpring Makes Senior Sales Hire On The Back Of Strong Appetite For FTFs

TreasurySpring, the London-based financial technology company that enables firms to minimise risk and maximise returns on excess cash balances, today announced that John Bentley has joined as Head of Sales to lead the firm’s expansion strategy.
John has extensive knowledge and contacts across the global money markets, having worked in the sector since 2001. He joins from HSBC Asset Management, where he was Director of EMEA Institutional Liquidity Sales. Prior to his four-year tenure at HSBC, John spent eight years in senior sales roles at Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and previously held positions with BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
In his role as Head of Sales, John will lead a five-person sales team and will be responsible for direct sales, as well as driving additional growth through third party distribution partnerships. His personal focus will be on the corporate sector, building upon his longstanding relationships with major institutions in the UK and across Europe.
John is the most senior appointment in a series of hires that the firm has made in its sales, operations and technology teams since closing its most recent capital raise in September 2019. The firm has experienced rapid growth following the public launch of its Fixed-Term Fund platform last summer and has now issued more than $1B of FTFs across five different products to 25+ clients from a broad range of sectors.
2019 also saw TreasurySpring receive a number of accolades, being voted as one of the top 3 fintech startups in Europe at the Money20/20 conference in May, as well as being awarded ‘Best Emerging Technology Solution’ at Treasury Management International’s Innovation in Excellence awards in December. Kevin Cook was also named in Global Custodian’s list of ‘30 to shape the future’ in November.
Kevin Cook, co-founder and CEO, TreasurySpring, said: “John was recommended to me by an industry veteran as “the best sales person in this market” and everything that I have seen so far supports that. We are delighted to welcome him onboard and I am certain that he will fit in excellently to our team and culture. The fact that we have been able to attract someone of John’s calibre is a great endorsement of the strength of our proposition and I am certain that his wealth of experience and extensive network will help to further accelerate what is already a very pleasing growth trajectory.”
John Bentley, Head of Sales, TreasurySpring, added: “In my opinion, global money markets have been ripe for innovation for a long time and I am excited about the opportunity to help drive that innovation as part of a young, dynamic and forward-thinking company. I am looking forward to applying the knowledge and contacts that I have developed over the last 20 years to help grow the business as quickly as possible.”