US Treasury’s Office Of Cybersecurity And Critical Infrastructure Protection Issues Consumer Advisory To Protect Against Cyber Fraud During The Holiday Shopping Season

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection (OCCIP) released an advisory to consumers highlighting tips for consumers to avoid cyber and online scams during the holiday season. Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, cyber and fraud scams have significantly increased, costing consumers billions of dollars per year. To avoid becoming a victim of fraud during the holiday shopping season, there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

This holiday season stay vigilant, be proactive, and respond quickly if you are targeted by a scammer or fraud.

“The U.S. Department of the Treasury urges consumers to stay vigilant against the increasing threat of online cyber scams and fraud,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for OCCIP Todd Conklin. “These scams are costing both consumers and financial institutions billions of dollars annually, and it’s crucial to take proactive steps to protect yourself. Be cautious when responding to unsolicited messages, especially on social media platforms like LinkedIn, TikTok, and Instagram, and avoid being rushed into making purchases or payments. Remember, taking the time to think, research, and consult with trusted individuals can help you avoid falling victim to fraud.”

In the advisory, OCCIP details several tips consumers should follow to avoid being scammed. Unfortunately, there is often an increase in fraud and cyber crime around the holiday shopping season, some of which are detailed in the advisory. In the event you are targeted, the advisory provides guidance for victims of fraud to attempt to mitigate the damages and losses to consumers.

A copy of the OCCIP advisory can be found here. Additionally, Federal Trade Commission guidance can be found at ReportFraud@ftc.gov and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) may be found at Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) Home Page.