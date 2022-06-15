Treasury International Capital Data For April 

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today released Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for April 2022. The next release, which will report on data for May, is scheduled for July 18, 2022.

The sum total in April of all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities, and banking flows was a net TIC inflow of $1.3 billion. Of this, net foreign private outflows were $9.3 billion, and net foreign official inflows were $10.6 billion.

Foreign residents increased their holdings of long-term U.S. securities in April; net purchases were $51.0 billion. Net purchases by private foreign investors were $34.7 billion, while net purchases by foreign official institutions were $16.3 billion.

U.S. residents decreased their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net sales of $36.7 billion.

Taking into account transactions in both foreign and U.S. securities, net foreign purchases of long-term securities were $87.7 billion. After including adjustments, such as estimates of unrecorded principal payments to foreigners on U.S. asset-backed securities, overall net foreign purchases of long-term securities are estimated to have been $68.2 billion in April.

Foreign residents decreased their holdings of U.S. Treasury bills by $20.8 billion. Foreign resident holdings of all dollar-denominated short-term U.S. securities and other custody liabilities decreased by $35.9 billion.

Banks’ own net dollar-denominated liabilities to foreign residents decreased by $30.9 billion.

Complete data are available on the Treasury website at:

https://home.treasury.gov/data/treasury-international-capital-tic-system

