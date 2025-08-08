TransferMate Receives In-Principle Approval From Monetary Authority Of Singapore To Add Payment Services

TransferMate, the world's leading provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure as a service (IaaS), today announced TransferMate Pte. Ltd. has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to add account issuance, domestic money transfers and e-money issuance to its Major Payment Institution (MPI) license.

This milestone further deepens TransferMate's regulatory footprint in APAC, enabling it to expand its local services and deliver even greater value to partners and customers operating in and out of Singapore.

This license expands TransferMate's existing suite of products in Singapore, to now include the ability to store funds in a local dedicated Global Account. By unlocking these capabilities, TransferMate's Global Accounts solution becomes even more powerful for clients with operations in Asia, making it easier to move money into and out of the region, convert currencies, and run payroll or supplier payments - all from one platform.

"Singapore is fast becoming the financial heartbeat of Asia, and securing in-principle approval from MAS marks a major step forward in our commitment to the region," said Gary Conroy, CEO of TransferMate. "With this license, we'll be able to offer our customers even more flexibility and control over how they manage and move their money across APAC - whether it's holding funds long-term or receiving funds in their own name."

TransferMate owns the largest fintech payment infrastructure in the world, empowering businesses to make, receive, and hold payments in over 140 currencies across 200+ countries and territories. Its latest announcement comes as it continues on its trajectory towards securing 100+ licenses globally. With Singapore as a strategic APAC hub, TransferMate is well-positioned to help businesses simplify financial operations, reduce costs, and scale globally with confidence.

An in-principle approval (IPA) in respect of a licence variation application reflects MAS' view that the applicant's licence variation application may be approved upon the fulfilment of specified conditions and provided there are no material adverse developments affecting the applicant. An IPA does not constitute an approval for TransferMate Pte. Ltd. to provide account issuance, domestic money transfers and e-money issuance services at this juncture. MAS reserves the right to rescind the IPA in circumstances where it considers appropriate.