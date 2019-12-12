TransferMate Launches Seamless Payments Within The AccountsIQ Platform

TransferMate, one of the world’s leading cross-border B2B payments providers, and AccountsIQ, a market leading cloud accounting, consolidation and business intelligence solution, have announced further product integration to offer seamless international payments for AccountsIQ clients.
While AccountsIQ customers can already benefit from the preferential exchange rates and lower fees offered by TransferMate, the advent of TransferMate’s leading API technology means that international payments can now be generated directly from within the AccountsIQ platform.
The enhanced partnership showcases the commitment by two leaders in the Irish fintech space to improve accounting and payment options for global businesses. In September, TransferMate won the inaugural Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards and in October, AccountsIQ was named Enterprise Accounting Software of the Year for the second year running at the recent 2019 UK Accounting Excellence Awards.
Speaking about the announcement, Gary Conroy, Chief Product Officer at TransferMate, said: “With a growing global customer base, more AccountsIQ users are calling out for a simpler, faster and more cost-effective foreign currency payments solution. By integrating TransferMate’s capabilities with AccountsIQ software, we can now streamline the process of making FX payments from within the AccountsIQ platform. A key driver of TransferMate’s growth is deep strategic partnerships with accounting software providers, and we are really excited to be working with AccountsIQ to bring this product to their customers.”
This approach means only one login is required to make fast and secure FX payments directly from AccountsIQ’s AP payment routines. This offers tangible time savings for accounts teams, as all postings happen automatically and no manual reconciliation is required.
Darren Cran, Chief Operating Officer at AccountsIQ, said: “Our philosophy at AccountsIQ is to help ease the burden of processing transactions for finance teams while making an impact on their bottom line. We’re delighted that this partnership will help to save our clients both time and money by simplifying processes and reducing fees. By integrating TransferMate’s leading technology, we are fulfilling our mission to provide a comprehensive and innovative accounting and business intelligence platform.”
Signing up will be simplified and TransferMate can analyse users FX payments to estimate the savings that can be achieved before they sign up. Once operational, all FX processing can be done as part of a payment run directly from AccountsIQ. Working with complementary best-of-breed, sector-specific applications to deliver vital processes and data means that organisations get a seamless solution for their finance needs.