Transcend Appoints Sandeep Arora As Chief Operating Officer - Former Citi Executive Appointed To Accelerate Growth And Strategic Execution

Transcend, a leading provider of innovative liquidity, funding, and collateral optimization solutions, has appointed Sandeep Arora as Chief Operating Officer. Arora has over three decades of experience in capital markets, digital platforms, and financial technology, and will play a critical role in scaling Transcend’s business, operational capabilities, and client delivery.

Arora held many executive positions at Citi and was Head of Digital & Chief Investment Officer for Citi’s Institutional businesses from 2020-2024. Prior roles included Global Head of Fintech & Innovation and COO for Citi’s Markets businesses. He was also Chair of Citi’s Investment Committee for Fintech Investments & LP Investments until 2025, representing Citi on the Boards of Tradeweb, Symphony, Nasdaq Private Markets, Versana, LiquidX & QCWare. Arora also led the creation and sales efforts of CitiVelocity.com, which was voted #1 by Institutional Investor.

In his new role, Arora will lead efforts to enhance go-to-market (GTM) strategies and execution across key client segments, driving the global scale of Transcend’s business and operations. He will work closely with the management team to shape and deliver the company’s strategic roadmap. His appointment comes at a critical juncture, as Transcend accelerates its global expansion and advances its product capabilities to meet rising demand for collateral and liquidity optimization across both sell-side and buy-side institutions. The Transcend platform currently enables the daily optimization of more than $2 trillion in collateral, with substantial growth anticipated in the quarters ahead.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandeep to the Transcend management team,” said Bimal Kadikar, founder and CEO of Transcend. “His deep understanding of the capital markets and Fintech ecosystems, and his proven ability to lead complex global transformations, make him the ideal person to help drive our next phase of growth.”

“I’ve watched the firm’s evolution over the past several years and have been impressed with its innovative technology, pragmatic approach, and impact across leading financial institutions,” said Arora. “Transcend empowers clients to make smarter, faster, and more informed intraday decisions. That’s an ideal platform off which we can amplify our client impact and scale the business in the years to come.”

Arora’s appointment reflects the growing emphasis by financial institutions on achieving integrated collateral, funding & liquidity optimization across asset classes, regions, and business silos, with firms increasingly turning to Transcend for strategic solutions that unify data, automation, and analytics across enterprise workflows.