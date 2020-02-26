Trading Technologies’s TT® Platform Named Blocksize Capital’s Preferred Front-End Execution Platform - Blocksize Capital’s Cryptocurrency Market Data Technology To Be Made Available On TT

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and Blocksize Capital, a provider of digital asset services for financial institutions, today announced Trading Technologies’ TT trading platform has been named Blocksize Capital’s preferred front-end execution platform. Additionally, TT will offer access to Blocksize Capital’s cryptocurrency market data technology starting in Q4 2020.
Through this partnership, Blocksize Capital’s clients will be able to view aggregated market data for over 20 cryptocurrency exchanges and crypto assets on TT. Clients will also have access to TT’s industry-leading execution tools, including Autospreader®, ADL® and MD Trader®, to expertly trade major digital assets.
TT will also offer Blocksize Capital’s smart order routing for streamlined execution of bulk orders across multiple exchanges at the best execution price. Furthermore, Blocksize Capital will have access to TT OMS, TT’s full-service order management system, for advanced order handling and efficient execution.
“Blocksize Capital has an challenging ambition: to provide professional tools for traders and asset managers so that they and their clients can manage digital assets in the same way as traditional asset classes,” said Christoph Impekoven, Managing Director at Blocksize Capital. “We will achieve this by providing tools that allow our clients and Trading Technologies to focus on their core business, but to leverage it within the profitable digital asset management market through our unique software and services.”
“By partnering with Blocksize, TT is adding distribution of our crypto product suite through a regulated partner in the European region,” said Michael Unetich, VP of Cryptocurrencies at Trading Technologies. “We’re excited that they have chosen our trading screen and we look forward to playing a role in the expansion of crypto trading through banks and brokerages in Europe.”
TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to single-digit microsecond automated order entry.