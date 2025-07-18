Trading Technologies Wins Waters Rankings Award For Best Algorithmic Trading Provider For Third Consecutive Uear

For the third consecutive year, Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, has won the Waters Rankings award for Best Algorithmic Trading Provider. Voted on by thousands of end users and industry professionals across the buy side and sell side, the Waters Rankings reflect "best-in-class" service providers across 35 categories, recognizing initiatives, innovation and achievements of the industry's technology and data providers over the past 12 months.

With a comprehensive suite of advanced execution algorithms, algorithmic design and deployment tools, Autospreader® and APIs, the TT® platform provides a broad range of automated trading capabilities in multiple asset classes. In May the firm broadly introduced its TT Strategy Studio multi-asset algorithmic trading offering for institutional trading firms, including the largest and most sophisticated professional trading organizations, quantitative firms, energy companies and hedge funds. A featured offering of TT Quantitative Trading Solutions (QTS), TT Strategy Studio provides a framework for developing, testing and deploying complex multi-asset automated trading strategies while keeping a firm's intellectual property within its own control.

Joe Signorelli, TT's EVP and Managing Director, QTS, said: "It's always such a high honor to earn the votes of the most sophisticated financial institutions in the Waters Rankings. By listening closely to our clients and leveraging the in-house talent of former traders and quantitative professionals, we've built a truly comprehensive algo trading suite that is fully integrated with the TT platform. TT Strategy Studio is the most recent example of how we'll continue to enhance our capabilities across asset classes."

The TT platform was also recognized as Best Algo Trading Solution at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards in 2024. The Waters Rankings 2025 award was the seventh recognition the company received in just the past three months, including global and regional awards for its order management system (OMS), execution management system (EMS), trade surveillance solution and derivatives trading platform.