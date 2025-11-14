Trading Technologies Wins Market Surveillance Solution Of The Year For TT® Trade Surveillance At FOW MENA Awards

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, last night won the award for Market Surveillance Solution of the Year at the FOW MENA Awards in Dubai.

Hosted by Futures & Options World (FOW), the awards recognize excellence in the derivatives markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Winners are selected based on "outperformance and innovation" for firms and individuals in the region's derivatives industry.

Nick Garrow, global head of TT's compliance business, said: "We are seeing increasing demand for our multi-asset trading platform and trade surveillance solutions in the MENA region. We're delighted to give clients the ability to have a rigorous surveillance program in place that aligns with local regulatory requirements and exchange rules. It's an honor for TT Trade Surveillance to earn this award in the region from FOW."

To support TT's growing client base in the Middle East, the firm opened an office in Dubai in early 2024. TT offers connectivity to multiple exchanges in the region, in addition to more than 100 exchanges and market venues across the globe.

TT Trade Surveillance has won numerous awards this year, most recently Best AI Solution for Trade Surveillance at A-Team Group's inaugural AI in Capital Markets Awards. The fully hosted, cloud-based surveillance solution, trusted by more than 100 firms globally, is fully integrated into the TT platform that offers functionality across the trade life cycle. TT Trade Surveillance combines an industry-pioneering machine learning approach with configurable, parameters-based models to efficiently detect a wide range of potential regulatory and abusive trading activities.