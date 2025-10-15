Trading Technologies Wins Best AI Solution For Trade Surveillance At Inaugural AI In Capital Markets Awards

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced today that its TT® Trade Surveillance solution was named winner of the Best AI Solution for Trade Surveillance at the inaugural AI in Capital Markets Awards. The award highlighted the platform's ability to deliver measurable value to financial institutions through an AI-driven data and technology solution.

Hosted by A-Team Group, the AI in Capital Markets Awards celebrate exceptional AI applications advancing innovation across key areas of financial and regulatory technology. The winners were chosen by financial institution members of the A-Team Group community, honoring solutions that improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and support sustainable growth. The trade surveillance category recognized the AI technology "that best enhances market integrity by detecting anomalies, identifying potential misconduct and ensuring compliance in real-time surveillance."

Nick Garrow, global head of TT's compliance business, said: "This recognition from the industry is a testament to our team's dedication to building on our innovative AI-driven solution. We've been a true pioneer in the space, having deployed AI for trade surveillance long before AI became part of the daily lexicon. With technology that leads the industry, TT Trade Surveillance helps clients not only meet evolving regulatory requirements but also achieve greater efficiency by minimizing false positives, allowing compliance staff to focus their limited time and resources on the riskiest activities first."

TT Trade Surveillance is a fully hosted, cloud-based platform trusted by more than 100 firms globally. The solution combines an industry-pioneering machine learning (ML) approach with configurable, parameters-based models to efficiently detect a wide range of potential regulatory and abusive trading activities. A key differentiator is the industry's only ML-powered spoofing model, trained using regulatory case data to provide users with a "risk score" based on mathematical similarity to past regulatory actions. TT has expanded its surveillance coverage beyond futures and options to now include equities, equity options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and digital assets.

Integrated into the TT platform, which includes functionality across the trade life cycle, TT Trade Surveillance has achieved more than 35% year-over-year growth since 2019 and a customer turnover rate of less than 1%. The solution has earned numerous recognitions this year, including the Risk Technology Award for Trade Surveillance Product of the Year, the Capital Markets Technology Award APAC for Best Trade Surveillance Solution and multiple honors from Chartis Research.