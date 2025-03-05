Trading Technologies Promotes Justin Llewellyn-Jones To CEO, Keith Todd To Deputy Chairman

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets platform services provider, today announced the promotion of Justin Llewellyn-Jones to CEO, effective March 31. After three decades of experience in fintech and financial services, Llewellyn-Jones joined Trading Technologies as Chief Operating Officer in January 2024. Current CEO Keith Todd will remain on the Board of Directors and be appointed Deputy Chairman.

Carsten Kengeter, Chairman of TT and CEO of 7RIDGE, said: “As CEO, Keith impressively led TT to achieve all goals set out in its five-year plan in just three years. We now look forward to the next chapter, as the new CEO, Justin, will rely on his proven track record of success throughout his 30-year career and benefit from his past year at TT working with Keith. Since 2022, TT has solidified its leadership in listed derivatives, established a footprint across additional asset classes, acquired and integrated four complementary companies, and launched six lines of business to further diversify and fuel growth. I expect TT's record-breaking growth will continue as Justin and Keith perform their new roles.”

Todd said: “Over the last several years, I have been privileged to serve our extraordinary clients during a period of massive change under 7RIDGE’s ownership of TT. We have built an extremely talented global team and put in place a highly experienced leadership group focused on delivering superior quality services to our customers. We’ve doubled the size of the business in just three years and, as we are setting off on our new five-year plan, it is appropriate to hand over the CEO role to Justin, whose deep industry experience and professionalism make him the ideal and natural successor. I thank all clients, partners and employees for their support.”

Llewellyn-Jones said: “Thanks to Keith’s extraordinary leadership and the talented team we have built here at TT, we are now positioned for continued growth and outperformance. TT is laser-focused on our customers and partners, and there is a tremendous opportunity for us to support the acceleration of their growth as we drive innovation and digitization through our platform. I’m very excited about our current trajectory and intend to stay the course on the fundamentals of our vision and strategy, while recognizing we must remain agile in a constantly evolving landscape, and that our work on continuous process improvement and service excellence is never done.”