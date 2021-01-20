Trading Technologies Names New Chairman And CEO - Tim Geannopulos To Lead TT’s Plan For Growth And Expansion

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced effective immediately, Tim Geannopulos has been named Chairman and CEO of TT.
Geannopulos comes back to TT bringing decades of financial technology experience to the company. In addition to consulting in the fintech space, he was a co-founder and president of Neurensic and previously executive vice president, global head of sales at TT.
"Tim will be instrumental in managing the key partner transactions we anticipate this year and will guide our strong team through the next chapter of growth and expansion," said Harris Brumfield, majority shareholder of Trading Technologies.
While Rick Lane will ultimately be leaving TT to pursue a new opportunity, he will remain to facilitate client migrations to the TT® platform and to communicate TT’s technology vision to strategic partners. "Rick has been a tremendous leader and a visionary who has allowed TT to redefine institutional trading and market access technology in our industry," added Brumfield. "We wish him the best success in his future endeavors."