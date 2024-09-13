Trading Technologies Named To Crain's Chicago Business' Best Places To Work In Chicago For Second Consecutive Year

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, was named yesterday to Crain's Chicago Business' Best Places to Work in Chicago for the second consecutive year, earning a place on the list for 2024.

Crain's recognizes the Best Places to Work in Chicago that, according to their employees, go above and beyond in putting a focus on quality workplace culture, which Crain's calls "a critical step toward creating and nurturing an engaged workforce." The 2024 companies selected were honored at a cocktail reception last night hosted by Crain's. The full feature on the companies selected will appear in the Sept. 16 issue of the magazine.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "We're thrilled to receive this recognition two years in a row as employee satisfaction is a major factor in our success. There's nothing better than a motivated team that is aligned, empowered and appreciated. That serves our company and our clients well as we continue to grow globally and meet the ever-evolving needs of the financial markets industry."

As featured in the 2023 write-ups of winners, Crain's wrote: "The rise of the fintech industry may seem like a recent development, but Trading Technologies International has been building software and infrastructure to support electronic futures trading since 1994….Trading Technologies invests heavily in its employees through work-life balance-conscious policies, like emergency care for staff's children or elderly parents, and via employee resource groups such as those focused on cultural celebrations like Diwali or celebrating LGBTQ+ pride."

Crain's partners with Workforce Research Group, an independent firm that manages employee engagement surveys, to conduct the research and provide the magazine with a ranked list. The rankings are based on a calculation that involves the weighting of an employee survey (80%) and [in-depth] employer questionnaire (20%).