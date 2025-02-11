Trading Technologies Named To Chartis RiskTech Energy50 Rankings Of World’s Major Players In Energy And Risk Technology - Earns Chartis Award For Trade Surveillance: Energy Exchange Traded Markets

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today was named to the Chartis RiskTech® Energy50 ranking of the world’s major players in energy and risk technology. Ranked at #14 in its first appearance on the list, TT also won the award for Trade Surveillance: Energy Exchange Traded Markets.

Every year, the Energy50 assesses the top 50 energy technology vendors, focusing on their ability to innovate in risk trading analytics, compliance and operational efficiency. The detailed analysis considers factors such as firms’ market influence, technological advances and strategic direction, to provide “a complete view of the ways in which these market leaders are driving transformation in the sector.”

Alun Green, TT’s EVP Managing Director, Futures & Options, said: “We’re honored that Chartis, which is quite thorough in its research, has identified TT as driving transformation in the energy sector and contributing to the success of institutions operating in the energy markets and other asset classes. One recent enhancement that builds on our presence in energy is launching access to the two leading intraday power markets in Europe, providing side-by-side trading opportunities in the financial and physical markets.”

Jay Biondo, Head of Surveillance at TT, said: “We’ve put significant resources into strengthening our TT Trade Surveillance offering and ensuring that it provides a comprehensive compliance solution – now across a range of asset classes. Clients can leverage dozens of configurable models to identify and address a full range of behaviors and our new, patent-pending cross-instrument models that detect patterns of spoofing behavior across markets, exchanges and products, utilizing our AI-driven machine learning-based spoofing models.”

In December, Trading Technologies earned the number 12 spot in the Chartis Buyside Platforms 2024 ranking of the top 50 providers of buy-side platforms and technology. Chartis also gave TT “strong category leader” status for both energy and equity trade surveillance solutions in its December Market Quadrants report, providing a detailed evaluation of key providers offering advanced surveillance solutions unique to these markets. In October, Chartis recognized TT as one of the world’s top risk and compliance technology providers in its RiskTech100® 2025 rankings, highlighting the company as the fourth best new entrant among the 22 firms that debuted in this year’s rankings.