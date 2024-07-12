Trading Technologies Named Best Execution Management System Provider And Best Algorithmic Trading Provider In 2024 Waters Rankings

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, announced today that it has won two Waters Rankings 2024 awards including Best Execution Management System (EMS) Provider and a second annual win as Best Algorithmic Trading Provider. Voted on by thousands of end users across the buy side and sell side, the Waters Rankings reflect "best-in-class" service providers across 35 categories, recognizing initiatives, innovation and achievements of the industry's technology and data providers.

TT Chief Operating Officer Justin Llewellyn-Jones said: "It's a high honor, indeed, to earn the votes of the sell-side and buy-side market participants who have tried and tested a range of EMS and algo trading solutions across asset classes and concluded our TT platform stands out above some of the most recognizable names in the industry. We continue to expand on the strong foundation of sophisticated tools we're able to offer clients who operate across asset classes and geographies, as we remain ever committed to meeting the highest standards they know they can expect from TT."

Last week, TT won the 2024 European Markets Choice Award for Best Listed Derivatives Execution/Order Management System (E/OMS) from Markets Media. The recognition followed recent wins for Best Algo Trading Solution in the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2024 and Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution in both the TradingTech Insight USA Awards and TradingTech Insight Europe Awards. Last year, the TT platform won a range of additional awards, including Derivatives Trading System of the Year at both the FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards and the FOW International Awards.

TT, which handled 2.2 billion transactions in 2023, offers connectivity to a growing array of more than 100 global exchanges and venues across multiple asset classes, along with significant new functionality added through innovations, strategic partnerships and acquisitions. As part of its algorithmic trading offering, the firm recently introduced TT Splicer, a new TT Premium Order Type execution algo that provides industry-first functionality for synthetic multi-leg spread trading and the ability to minimize slippage and optimize trade execution. With a comprehensive suite of advanced execution algorithms, algorithmic design and deployment tools, Autospreader® and APIs, TT provides a broad range of automated trading capabilities in listed derivatives, equities, fixed income and foreign exchange (FX).