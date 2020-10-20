Trading Technologies Contracts With Applied Derivatives For Distribution Of The TT® Platform From South Africa

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and Applied Derivatives PTY LTD, a leading securities trading and brokerage firm based in Cape Town, today announced they have entered into an agreement whereby Applied Derivatives becomes the first broker to distribute the TT platform from South Africa. Applied Derivatives is providing international clients with access to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for trading of all equity and currency derivatives, including futures and options, listed on the JSE Derivatives Market.
Applied Derivative’s client base has access to TT’s full range of professional trading tools, including preconfigured execution algorithms, Autospreader® and ADL®, as well as functionality for charting and analytics, mobile trading, options, FIX services and API development.
“We are very happy to be bringing the TT platform into South Africa for the first time through this partnership with Applied Derivatives. They are leaders in the region, with a focus on providing their services to large financial institutions, hedge funds and other professional trading organizations. We look forward to expanding our reach in this important part of the world through this collaboration with the Applied Derivatives team,” said Steve Stewart, Managing Director, Sales EMEA at Trading Technologies.
“We are excited to partner with Trading Technologies to provide access to the South African listed derivatives market for our international clients. The software and infrastructure that TT offers are ideal for our clients,” said Marilet Tait, Applied Derivatives.
With market connectivity that spans six continents, TT’s privately managed infrastructure delivers secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to single-digit microsecond automated order entry.