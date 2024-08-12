Trading Technologies Completes Second Transaction In Abel Noser Solutions Acquisition

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced that TT's acquisition of START, a broker-neutral trade optimization platform, from Abel Noser Holdings, a majority-owned portfolio company of Estancia Capital Partners, is now complete.

This represents the second and final stage of TT's acquisition of Abel Noser Solutions, LLC (ANS). TT previously acquired Abel Noser Solutions, the industry-leading provider of transaction cost analysis (TCA) for investment managers, brokers, asset owners and consultants, from Abel Noser Holdings on August 31, 2023.

Foley & Lardner LLP acted as legal advisor to TT. Ardea Partners LP served as financial advisor, and David Solo, TT Board member, led the acquisition negotiation on behalf of the company. Seward & Kissel LLP acted as legal advisor to Abel Noser Holdings.