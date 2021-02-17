Trading Technologies Appoints New President, Chief Financial Officer, EVP Global Head Of Sales And Chief Technology Officer - New Executive Appointments Further Strengthen Company For Continued Global Growth And Expansion

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced the promotion of four executive leaders in the organization. Farley Owens is now President, Roger Mills is Chief Financial Officer, Guy Scott is EVP Global Head of Sales and Bharat Mittal is Chief Technology Officer.
s President, Farley Owens will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company, specifically driving the execution of the company’s objectives to fuel growth. Previously, he served as Head of Product Marketing and EVP Product Management and Marketing.
A 20-year veteran of the company, Roger Mills previously managed the full suite of corporate finance, treasury and accounting as EVP Finance. As Chief Financial Officer, his role will expand to help drive strategic partnerships and corporate growth plans.
Guy Scott most recently served as Managing Director of Sales, Americas where he was the primary lead on sell-side relationships and buy-side sales. As EVP Global Head of Sales, Guy will oversee all sales and business development efforts worldwide. Prior to TT, Guy worked in London and Chicago for FutureSource.
Bharat Mittal was recently EVP Engineering and Architecture, managing all aspects of TT’s global engineering enterprise. As Chief Technology Officer, he will continue to direct software, quality, network and systems engineering and help drive TT’s overall technology strategy.
These appointments come as the company also announces that Michael Kraines, who served as President and Chief Financial Officer, has left TT for another opportunity.
“Michael was instrumental in driving our business plans forward for the last five years and ensuring TT’s financial strength. We are grateful for him and wish him the best in his new endeavor,” said Tim Geannopulos, Chairman and CEO of TT. “Farley, Roger, Guy and Bharat are long-standing leaders who have proven themselves to our customers, shareholders and employees. In their new roles, they will continue to bring keen domain expertise and experience as we forge ahead with our goals of growth and expansion.