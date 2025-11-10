Trading Technologies Announces Close Of Investment From Thoma Bravo - Thoma Bravo Joins Existing Investor 7RIDGE To Fuel Continued Growth

Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced the close of the previously announced investment from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. Terms of the transaction, announced in late July, were not disclosed.

Thoma Bravo now joins 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies for financial services, in ownership of TT, partnering for the next phase of TT's growth. 7RIDGE acquired TT in December 2021.

"We are delighted to complete this transaction and enter our next phase of growth," said Justin Llewellyn-Jones, CEO of TT. "Thoma Bravo's and 7RIDGE's support and expertise give us a powerful foundation for TT's continued platform expansion and product innovation. We look forward to working closely together to achieve our ambitious goals, deliver exceptional value to our customers and unlock the full potential of TT as the operating system for the capital markets."

Houlihan Lokey acted as lead financial advisor and Barclays as financial advisor to TT. Proskauer served as TT's legal advisor, and Oliver Wyman as TT's market and commercial advisor. Ardea Partners LP served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo.