Trading Platform goldenstockscapital.com: BaFin Investigates Golden Stocks Capital Ltd

In accordance with section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ), BaFin would like to make clear that Golden Stocks Capital Ltd. /Golden stocks.Capital Ltd. , Marshall Islands, does not hold authorisation under the KWG to conduct banking business or provide financial services. The company is not supervised by BaFin . According to the company, its business activities in Europe are conducted by the branch Gstocks EOOD, Bulgaria. This company also does not hold authorisation under the KWG and is not supervised by BaFin .

Based on the contents of the website goldenstockscapital.com and on information and documents available to BaFin , there are grounds to suspect that the platform is being used to conduct banking business and/or to provide financial services in Germany without the required authorisation.

Companies that conduct banking business or provide financial services in Germany require authorisation under the KWG . However, some companies operate without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been authorised by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.