Trading On Moscow Exchange Markets

Due to the introduction of restrictive measures by the US against Moscow Exchange Group, from 13 June 2024, Moscow Exchange's markets will trade as follows:

all instruments, except for currency pairs with the US Dollar and Euro will be available for trading on the FX and Precious Metals Markets;

all instruments, except for instruments with settlement in USD and EUR will be available for trading on the Equity and Bond, Money, and Standardised OTC Derivatives Markets;

the Derivatives Market will operate as usual.

Moscow Exchange Group has all the necessary tools to ensure uninterrupted trading in a highly volatile environment, including discrete auctions and mechanisms for promptly changing risk-parameters. The main objective of Moscow Exchange is to ensure the operation of the financial market infrastructure and the reliability of transactions by its participants. In the face of new challenges, Moscow Exchange will continue to provide clients with access to all segments of the trading venue.



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n70157