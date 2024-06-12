Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Trading On Moscow Exchange Markets

Date 12/06/2024

Due to the introduction of restrictive measures by the US against Moscow Exchange Group, from 13 June 2024, Moscow Exchange's markets will trade as follows:

  • all instruments, except for currency pairs with the US Dollar and Euro will be available for trading on the FX and Precious Metals Markets;
  • all instruments, except for instruments with settlement in USD and EUR will be available for trading on the Equity and Bond, Money, and Standardised OTC Derivatives Markets;
  • the Derivatives Market will operate as usual.

 

Moscow Exchange Group has all the necessary tools to ensure uninterrupted trading in a highly volatile environment, including discrete auctions and mechanisms for promptly changing risk-parameters. The main objective of Moscow Exchange is to ensure the operation of the financial market infrastructure and the reliability of transactions by its participants. In the face of new challenges, Moscow Exchange will continue to provide clients with access to all segments of the trading venue.


Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n70157

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg