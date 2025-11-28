Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Trading On Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Market Halted Due To Globex System Outage

Date 28/11/2025

Trading on Bursa Malaysia’s derivatives market was halted after 10.36 a.m. today caused by Globex system outage. All Bursa Malaysia’s derivatives products traded on Globex are affected. Globex is Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”) Group’s electronic trading platform that facilitates global derivatives trading.

We are actively managing the situation and are working with CME Group to restore services as quickly as possible. Our priority is to minimise impact and ensure market integrity.

We will continue to update all stakeholders. 

