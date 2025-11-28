Trading Of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives’ Products On CME Group’s Globex System Remains Halted For The Day

Trading of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives’ products on the Globex system1 will not resume today following an outage on Globex, which is Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”) Group’s electronic trading platform that facilitates global derivatives trading. Settlement of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives’ contracts continued as normal throughout the day.

Bursa Malaysia is in close contact with CME Group to restore trading and will continue to monitor the situation. We appreciate market participants’ patience during this disruption and will notify stakeholders as soon as the issue is resolved.