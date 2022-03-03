Trading For Ukraine: Trading Charity At The Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Fees From 4 March Will Be Donated To Aid Organization

Deutsche Börse and the securities trading banks (specialists) operating on the Frankfurt trading floor will donate the transaction and trading fees collected through the trading venue Börse Frankfurt next Friday, 4 March, to a charitable organization.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the war in Ukraine. Respect for the rule of law and international principles is the basis for our coexistence in a globalized world. As a company, we stand up for these values," said Thomas Book, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse. "That's why we want to support the non-profit organizations that are helping those suffering in Ukraine and neighbouring countries."
Investors who trade shares, funds, ETFs, ETCs or ETNs on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during trading hours from 8:00-22:00 (bonds: 8:00-17:30) on this day will be helping the non-profit organization "Voices of Children", which provides psychological support to children affected by the war in Ukraine. The value of the donation will be announced the following week. More information can be found here.
The participating securities trading banks (specialists) include Baader Bank, Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist, Hellwig Wertpapierhandelsbank, ICF Bank, mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank, ODDO BHF, Tradegate Wertpapierhandelsbank, Walter Ludwig Wertpapierhandelsbank and Wolfgang Steubing Wertpapierdienstleister.
Information on Deutsche Börse's Corporate Engagement can be found here.