Trading Charity At The Frankfurt Stock Exchange On 6 December

Deutsche Börse and the nine securities trading banks (specialists) on the Frankfurt trading floor will donate all transaction and trading fees from 6 December 2024, to charitable organisations. Anyone trading stocks, funds, ETFs, ETCs, or ETNs at the trading venue Börse Frankfurt on this Friday from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM (bonds: 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM) will support all organisations equally. With the “Trading Charity – Trading and Helping” initiative, the stock exchange operator, specialists, and market participants support the following charitable organisations: Frankfurter Stiftung für krebskranke Kinder, Stiftung Leben mit Krebs, Fußballgruppe “Zurück ins Leben” by FC Germania Okriftel. The donation check will be handed over on 11 December with a Bell Ringing event at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The Trading Charity was established in 2017. It is a joint initiative of Deutsche Börse and the specialists operating on the trading floor. All market participants contribute to supporting charitable work and strengthening the local community. Since 2017, a total of more than 600,000 euros in donations has been collected on the event days. For more information and a list of participating specialists, visit www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en/charity.