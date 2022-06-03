Tradeweb Sets New ADV Records In Certain Asset Classes As It Reports Total Volume For May Of $25.0 Trillion And ADV Of $1.19 Trillion

Click here to download the monthly activity report for Tradeweb, the global operator of electronic marketplaces.

It just reported total trading volume (ADV) of $25.0 trillion (tn) for May 2022 across its electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities, and money markets. Average daily volume for the month was $1.19 trillion (tn), an increase of 21.4% year-over-year.

Last month, Tradeweb set new ADV records in fully electronic U.S. High Grade credit, Repurchase Agreements, and municipal bond trading.

Below are some highlights:

Rates

U.S. government bond ADV was up 29.4% YoY to $136.0 billion (bn),[1] and European government bond ADV was up 16.4% YoY to $36.0bn. Trading in U.S. government bonds was supported by strong client activity in institutional and wholesale markets; the continued momentum of session-based trading and streaming protocols; and the addition of the Nasdaq Fixed Income business. Global government bond trading remained strong amidst heightened rates market volatility as yields continued to rise across developed markets.

Mortgage ADV was down 19.4% YoY to $150.3bn. Declining issuance and rising yields continued to weigh on overall market activity.

Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was up 42.3% YoY to $214.9bn, and total rates derivatives ADV was up 59.0% YoY to $377.3bn. Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year volumes were driven by robust client interest in the request-for-market (RFM) protocol, increased engagement from international clients and strong trading activity in emerging markets swaps. Ongoing market focus on evolving central bank policy continued to buoy overall market activity.



Credit

Fully electronic U.S. Credit ADV was up 32.8% YoY to $4.1bn and European credit ADV was down 0.9% YoY (up 9.1% YoY in EUR terms) to $1.7bn. U.S. and European credit volumes reflected continued client adoption across all Tradeweb protocols, including RFQ, Tradeweb AllTrade and portfolio trading. Record ADV in U.S. High Grade was buoyed by record RFQ trading. Reported European volumes were impacted by a strong U.S. dollar. In May, Tradeweb captured fully electronic share of U.S. High Grade and U.S. High Yield TRACE of 13.7% and 5.8%, respectively.

Credit derivatives ADV was up 99.4% YoY to $16.9bn. Market-wide volatility continued to boost volumes overall.



Equities

U.S. ETF ADV was up 33.5% YoY to $7.6bn and European ETF ADV was up 20.6% YoY to $2.7bn. Growth in global institutional client trading, up 55.0% YoY, was driven by record activity in the U.S. and further adoption of RFQ as market volatility remained elevated.



Money Markets