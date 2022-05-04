Tradeweb Reports Trading Volume For April 2022

Tradeweb reported total trading volume of $21.6 trillion (tn) for April 2022 across our electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $1.09tn, an increase of 22.1 percent (%) year-over-year (YoY). Highlights include:

RATES

U.S. government bond ADV was up 41.5% YoY to $135.9 billion (bn),1 and European government bond ADV was up 18.2% YoY to $33.5bn.

o Trading in U.S. government bonds was supported by strong client activity in institutional and wholesale markets; the continued momentum of session-based trading and streaming protocols; and the addition of the Nasdaq Fixed Income business. Global government bond trading remained strong amidst heightened rates market volatility, as yields continued to rise across developed markets.

Mortgage ADV was up 5.6% YoY to $181.4bn.

o An uptick in volatility was partially offset by declining issuance and rising yields.

Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was up 41.1% YoY to $195.4bn, and total rates derivatives ADV was up 37.4% YoY to $303.9bn.

o Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year volumes were driven by robust client interest in the request-for-market (RFM) protocol, increased engagement from international clients and strong trading activity in emerging markets swaps. Increased market focus on evolving central bank policy continued to buoy overall market activity.

U.S. government bond volumes1 include wholesale U.S. Treasury volumes from the Nasdaq Fixed Income business Tradeweb acquired on June 25, 2021.

CREDIT

Fully electronic U.S. Credit ADV was up 23.0% YoY to $4.0bn and European credit ADV was down 0.2% YoY (up 8.1% YoY in EUR terms) to $1.9bn.

o U.S. and European credit volumes reflected continued client adoption across all Tradeweb protocols, including Tradeweb AllTrade’s request-for-quote (RFQ) and portfolio trading. Reported European volumes were impacted by a strong U.S. dollar. In April, Tradeweb captured fully electronic share of U.S. High Grade and U.S. High Yield TRACE of 12.3% and 7.3%, respectively. Additionally, further client adoption of Tradeweb’s Multi-Client Net Spotting tool boosted electronically processed activity.

Credit derivatives ADV was up 64.6% YoY to $16.1bn.

o Market-wide volatility continued to boost volumes overall.

EQUITIES

U.S. ETF ADV was down 0.3% YoY to $6.4bn and European ETF ADV was up 14.8% YoY to $2.7bn.

o Growth in global institutional client activity, up 35.6% YoY, was driven by further adoption of RFQ and elevated market volatility.

MONEY MARKETS

Repurchase Agreement ADV was up 15.1% YoY to $375.3bn.

o Increased client adoption of Tradeweb’s electronic trading solutions drove record Global Repo activity, even as elevated usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility continued to weigh on the overall repo market. Retail money markets activity remained measured in the low interest rate environment, despite its recent pickup.

Tradeweb Markets Monthly Activity Report - April 2022