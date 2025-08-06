Tradeweb Reports July 2025 Total Trading Volume Of $55.0 Trillion And Average Daily Volume Of $2.4 Trillion - July 2025 ADV Up 30.7% YoY

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for the month of July 2025 of $55.0 trillion (tn)[1]. Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $2.4tn, an increase of 30.7 percent (%) year-over-year (YoY). Excluding the impact of the ICD acquisition, which closed on August 1, 2024, total ADV for the month of July was up 17.2% YoY. July 2025 Highlights rates U.S. government bond ADV was relatively flat YoY at $204.7 billion (bn). European government bond ADV was up 18.5% YoY to $50.9bn. U.S. government bond volumes were supported by continued client engagement across a diverse set of trading protocols. Robust European government bond ADV was driven by strong volumes in our institutional and wholesale client channels.

Mortgage ADV was up 14.3% YoY to $224.9bn. The increase in To-Be-Announced (TBA) activity was primarily driven by an uptick in real-money trading activity YoY and increased trading volumes from mortgage origination clients. Tradeweb’s specified pool platform reported strong volumes driven by a growing number of clients executing on the platform, as well as the addition of new dealers to the platform.

Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was up 10.5% YoY to $388.5bn and total rates derivatives ADV was up 16.9% YoY to $785.2bn. Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year saw a strong increase in risk trading activity YoY driven by U.S. tariff and central bank policy speculation, as well as the broader geopolitical climate. This was partially offset by a 6% YoY decline in compression activity, which carries a relatively lower fee per million. July compression activity as a percentage of swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year was lower than 2Q25.

credit Fully electronic U.S. credit ADV was up 21.0% YoY to $8.1bn and European credit ADV was up 33.4% YoY to $2.8bn. U.S. credit volumes were driven by increased client adoption of Tradeweb protocols, most notably in request-for-quote (RFQ), Portfolio Trading (PT), and Tradeweb AllTrade®. Tradeweb captured 19.6% and 7.8% share of fully electronic U.S. high grade and U.S. high yield TRACE, respectively, as measured by Tradeweb. We also reported 28.7% total share of U.S. high grade TRACE and 10.3% total share of U.S. high yield TRACE. European credit volumes were driven by a diverse set of trading protocols, as well as continued strength in Tradeweb’s Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX) tool. Cash credit PT ADV increased by 35.8% YoY, with non-comp PT ADV up 45.2% YoY. PT carries a relatively lower FPM as compared to the broader cash credit average, with non-comp PT carrying a lower FPM than PT overall.

Municipal bonds ADV was up 36.0% YoY to $494 million (mm). Municipal bonds reported strong growth across the retail and institutional platforms, outpacing the broader market, which was up 23.6% YoY.[2]

Credit derivatives ADV was down 3.2% YoY to $10.5bn. Lower credit market volatility led to subdued swap execution facility (SEF) and multilateral trading facility (MTF) credit default swaps activity.

equities U.S. ETF ADV was down 4.7% YoY to $7.6bn and European ETF ADV was up 29.4% YoY to $3.0bn. Tradeweb’s global institutional ETF volumes increased YoY as more clients were onboarded to the platform and existing clients continued to increase their usage of Tradeweb’s AiEX tool. U.S. ETF wholesale volumes were lower YoY primarily due to a reduction in equity market volatility, which disproportionally impacts this business.

money markets Repo ADV was up 25.0% YoY to $777.3bn. Global repo trading activity was supported by increased client participation across the platform. In the U.S., strong growth was driven by the effects of the Fed’s balance sheet unwind. Additionally, balances in the Fed’s reverse repo facility (RRP) remained at relatively low levels throughout most of the month, despite an increase into month-end. In Europe, volumes were driven by increased government bond issuance, as well as market volatility.

Other Money Markets ADV was up YoY to $270.9bn. Other money markets volume was driven by the inclusion of ICD volumes in July 2025.

Please refer to the report posted to https://www.tradeweb.com/newsroom/monthly-activity-reports/ for complete information and data related to our historical monthly, quarterly and yearly ADV and total trading volume across asset classes. About Tradeweb Markets Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale, retail and corporates markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 3,000 clients in more than 85 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $2.4 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com. Media Contacts: Daniel Noonan, Tradeweb

+1 646 767 4677

Daniel.Noonan@Tradeweb.com Savannah Steele, Tradeweb

+1 646 767 4941

Savannah.Steele@Tradeweb.com Investor Contact: Ashley Serrao, Tradeweb

+1 646 430 6027

Ashley.Serrao@Tradeweb.com Sameer Murukutla, Tradeweb

+1 646 767 4864

Sameer.Murukutla@Tradeweb.com Basis of Presentation All reported amounts are presented in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. In determining the reported U.S. dollar amounts for non-U.S. dollar denominated securities, the non-U.S. dollar amount for a particular month is translated into U.S. dollars generally based on the monthly average foreign exchange rate for the prior month. Volumes presented in this release exclude volumes generated by (i) unbilled trial agreements, (ii) products billed on an agreement basis where we do not calculate notional value, and (iii) products that are not rates, credit, equities or money markets products. Please see the footnotes on page 3 of the full report for information regarding how we calculate market share amounts presented in this release. Market and Industry Data This release and the complete report include estimates regarding market and industry data that we prepared based on our management’s knowledge and experience in the markets in which we operate, together with information obtained from various sources, including publicly available information, industry reports and publications, surveys, our clients, trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which we operate. In presenting this information, we have made certain assumptions that we believe to be reasonable based on such data and other similar sources and on our knowledge of, and our experience to date in, the markets in which we operate. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, no representations are made as to the accuracy or completeness thereof and we take no responsibility for such information. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things, our outlook and future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the documents of Tradeweb Markets Inc. on file with or furnished to the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded and preliminary fixed fees for rates, credit, equities and money markets are subject to the completion of management’s final review and our other financial closing procedures and therefore are subject to change. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future events or performance and future events, our actual results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and the development of the industry and markets in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if future events, our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity, and events in the industry and markets in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, they may not be predictive of events, results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statement that we make in this release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release. [1] Tradeweb acquired ICD on August 1, 2024. Total volume reported includes volumes from the acquired business subsequent to the date of the acquisition. [2] Based on data from MSRB.