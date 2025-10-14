Tradeweb Appoints Rich Chun As Head Of Asia

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it has appointed Rich Chun as Managing Director, Head of Asia. Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Chun will oversee Tradeweb’s business operations, client engagement efforts and strategic growth initiatives in the Asia Pacific region.

A seasoned fixed income investor and trading leader, Mr. Chun brings over three decades of experience in global markets and a deep understanding of how institutions transfer risk. Reporting to Enrico Bruni and Troy Dixon, Co-Heads of Global Markets, Mr. Chun will work closely with both regional and global product and sales teams to expand Tradeweb’s footprint across Asia. His appointment comes at a time when the firm’s international business continues to set new records with a 41% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 2025.

Enrico Bruni, Co-Head of Global Markets at Tradeweb, said: “Tradeweb’s success has always been rooted in listening to our clients and helping them navigate evolving markets. Rich Chun brings extensive industry insight to help us deepen those relationships and deliver even more value to the local investment community. His strong track record in both portfolio management and execution gives him a unique perspective on the needs of institutional traders, as we enter the next chapter of our growth story in Asia.”

Most recently, Mr. Chun served as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at HPS Investment Partners, where he established the firm’s Hong Kong office. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager at Claren Road Asset Management, where he helped shape the firm’s strategy in the region. Earlier in his career, he spent 14 years at Citigroup in various trading roles, including Head of Credit Trading for Asia.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Chun said: “I am honoured to join Tradeweb at such a dynamic time for financial services in Asia. Tradeweb has earned its reputation as a trusted partner and innovator across asset classes, and I look forward to engaging with our talented team and clients to develop new technologies that help unlock new opportunities and efficiencies.”

Troy Dixon, Co-Head of Global Markets at Tradeweb, said: “As financial markets become increasingly electronified and interconnected, I am excited to welcome Rich to our Asia team to continue scaling our local business. Bringing him on-board reflects our commitment to investing in top talent and extending our capabilities in the region, which will be instrumental in driving our strategic goals forward.”

Tradeweb has built a strong presence in Asia Pacific with offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. The firm was the first to pioneer electronic access to China’s bond market with the launch of Northbound Bond Connect in 2017, followed by Tradeweb CIBM Direct Link in 2020, Southbound Bond Connect in 2021, and Swap Connect in 2023. In 2008, Tradeweb introduced Yen interest rate swaps (IRS) and Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) to its platform, helping to drive the electronification of both markets. In the first three quarters of 2025, total traded volume in Yen IRS and JGBs rose by 67.3% and 24.6% year-over-year, respectively. In 2024, Tradeweb collaborated with the Tokyo Stock Exchange to expand liquidity access for Japan-listed ETFs.