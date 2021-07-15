On July 14, 2021, ISDA and 15 other trade associations wrote to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the European Commission (EC) on the timeline for implementation of the mandatory buy-in rules as part of the Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) settlement discipline regime. The associations welcome the report from the EC on the CSDR review published in July 2021, and fully support the intention to consider amendments to the mandatory buy-in regime, subject to an impact assessment. The associations request that ESMA and the EC take action to ensure the mandatory buy-in rules for non-central-counterparty transactions are not subject to application on February 1 2022, when the relevant regulatory technical standard is set to enter into force, and to provide clarity to market participants on the matter on an urgent basis.
Documents (1)for Trade Associations Submit Letter on CSDR Mandatory Buy-in Rules
- Joint Trade Association Letter regarding Implementation of the CSDR Settlement Discipline Regime(pdf)