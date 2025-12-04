“Trade And Help”- Trading Charity At Deutsche Börse Frankfurt

- Trading fees on December 5 will go to charitable organizations
- Donation check will be handed over on December 12
Anyone who trades on the Deutsche Börse Frankfurt trading venue on December 5, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM helps charitable organizations.
Deutsche Börse and the seven securities trading banks (specialists) on the Frankfurt trading floor will donate all transaction and trading fees on this day. Anyone trading stocks, funds, ETFs, ETCs, or ETNs at the trading venue Deutsche Börse Frankfurt on this Friday from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM (bonds: 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM) will support all organizations equally. With the “Trading Charity – Trading and Helping” initiative, Deutsche Börse, specialists, and market participants support the following charitable organizations:
- Die Arche
- Ambulanter Kinder- und Jugendhospizdienst Frankfurt/Rhein-Main (DKHV e.V.)
- Kinderhospiz Bärenherz Wiesbaden
- Frankfurter Kältebus e.V.
The donation check will be handed over on December 12 with a Bell Ringing event on the trading floor of Deutsche Börse.
The Trading Charity was established in 2015. It is a joint initiative of Deutsche Börse and the specialists operating on the trading floor. All market participants contribute to supporting charitable work and strengthening the local community. Since 2015, a total of more than 900,000 euros in donations has been collected on the event days. For more information and a list of participating specialists, visit https://live.deutsche-boerse.com/en/charity.