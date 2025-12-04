“Trade And Help”- Trading Charity At Deutsche Börse Frankfurt

Anyone who trades on the Deutsche Börse Frankfurt trading venue on December 5, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM helps charitable organizations.

Deutsche Börse and the seven securities trading banks (specialists) on the Frankfurt trading floor will donate all transaction and trading fees on this day. Anyone trading stocks, funds, ETFs, ETCs, or ETNs at the trading venue Deutsche Börse Frankfurt on this Friday from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM (bonds: 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM) will support all organizations equally. With the “Trading Charity – Trading and Helping” initiative, Deutsche Börse, specialists, and market participants support the following charitable organizations:

Die Arche

Ambulanter Kinder- und Jugendhospizdienst Frankfurt/Rhein-Main (DKHV e.V.)

Kinderhospiz Bärenherz Wiesbaden

Frankfurter Kältebus e.V.

The donation check will be handed over on December 12 with a Bell Ringing event on the trading floor of Deutsche Börse.