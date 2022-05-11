TP ICAP Trading Update For The Three Months Ended 31 March 2022

TP ICAP Group plc has issued a trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2022.

Highlights include:

Group revenue, excluding Liquidnet, up 3% in constant currency. Including Liquidnet, Group revenue up 14%; growth across all business divisions;

Increased overall market share during the first quarter;

Global Broking revenue per broker up 8%;

Data & Analytics again delivered double-digit revenue growth;

Good progress on transformation programme: TP Interest Rate Options desk now has #2 market share (from #4), benefiting from Fusion deployment.

Click here to download the full trading update.