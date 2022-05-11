Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

TP ICAP Trading Update For The Three Months Ended 31 March 2022

Date 11/05/2022

TP ICAP Group plc has issued a trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2022.

Highlights include:

  • Group revenue, excluding Liquidnet, up 3% in constant currency. Including Liquidnet, Group revenue up 14%; growth across all business divisions;
  • Increased overall market share during the first quarter;
  • Global Broking revenue per broker up 8%;
  • Data & Analytics again delivered double-digit revenue growth;
  • Good progress on transformation programme: TP Interest Rate Options desk now has #2 market share (from #4), benefiting from Fusion deployment.

 

Click here to download the full trading update.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif