TP ICAP: Desk Founder Steve Emmerson Will Move To Part-Time Role In 2023

TP ICAP, a leading global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider, has announced that Josh Stannack has become Head of the Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) desk within the Tullett Prebon business. The desk’s founder, Steve Emmerson, will remain integral to the business and transfer to a part-time role.

Emmerson, who set up the TP ILS business in 2008 and holds 40 years experience in the insurance industry, will move to the part time role in 1st January 2023, where he will continue to provide support to the team. Stannack steps into his role Head of TP ILS with immediate effect.

Commenting on his appointment, Josh Stannack, Head of TP ILS, says: “Growing up in this space I have had the pleasure of dealing and learning from the best. I am very excited to step into this role while maintaining focus on supporting our clients and adding value to the market.”

Steve Emmerson adds: "I remain, as ever, fully committed to the team and our fantastic clients. I will be involved for the foreseeable future, and remain fully invested in TP ILS and its continued growth going forward."

As one of the largest global interdealer brokers for Insurance Linked Securities since the desk was formed in 2008, the Tullett Prebon team will continue to drive forward with its secondary trading activities. In addition, the team will offer a refreshed Insurance Linked Notes (ILN) product, plus wider client services such as M-2-M price indications for private ILS instruments, including side cars.