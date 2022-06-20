TP ICAP Appoints New CEO Of Global Broking

TP ICAP, a leading electronic market infrastructure and information provider, announces that it has appointed Daniel Fields as CEO of its Global Broking division, reporting directly into Group CEO, Nicolas Breteau.

Fields has worked in capital markets for over 25 years. His experience includes the role of Global Head of Markets at Société Générale, having previously served as Global Head of Trading and Global Head of Sales in its Global Banking and Investor Solutions division. He joins TP ICAP from Altero Capital Partners, where he focused on strategic advisory and capital markets.

As CEO of Global Broking, Fields will be responsible for driving further growth in the business and delivering strategic execution, including the continued rollout of TP ICAP’s innovative electronic platform, Fusion.

The move means that Andrew Polydor, who has led both Global Broking and Energy & Commodities (E&C) throughout the pandemic, will return to focusing on the E&C business as CEO. Supporting Polydor will be George Dranganoudis, who transfers from APAC to become Deputy CEO of E&C and EMEA CEO of E&C.

The appointment of Fields follows that of Mark Govoni as CEO of Agency Execution, announced in April of this year.

Nicolas Breteau, CEO of TP ICAP, said:

“The appointment of Dan as CEO of our Global Broking business is another important strategic hire for TP ICAP as we continue to build out the strength of our leadership team. His extensive experience in capital markets and strong client relationships position him as the perfect candidate to drive the transformation of Global Broking.

“I’d like to thank Andrew for steering the business effectively through the turbulent years of the pandemic and various macro-economic shocks. He is now able to return to focusing on our E&C business. This division is continuing to embed technology and grow in key areas, such as our renewables and digital assets businesses.”

Daniel Fields, CEO of Global Broking at TP ICAP, said:

“TP ICAP’s Global Broking business is a world-renowned market leader, underpinned by a huge amount of expertise, trusted networks and innovative technology. I’m excited to take the reins at a time of major change, both within the wider markets and within TP ICAP. Already, the firm is making great progress advancing its strategy – for example, rolling out its electronic platform, Fusion – and I’m looking forward to working with such a talented team to continue to drive progress so that TP ICAP remains at the forefront of the industry.”