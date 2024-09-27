"Towards A “Triple A” Market-Based Approach For Coal Transition" - Opening Remarks By Ms Gillian Tan, Assistant Managing Director (Development & International) And Chief Sustainability Officer, Monetary Authority Of Singapore, At The New York Climate Week MAS- World Bank Event On Market-Based Approaches For Coal Transition, On 26 September 2024

1. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. The Monetary Authority of Singapore is delighted to co-host today’s event with the World Bank.

2. If there was a Dummy’s Guide to Decarbonisation, it would probably say something like this: clean the grid, electrify everything and leave a small carbon budget for genuinely hard-to-abate sectors.

3. The focus on coal transition addresses the first of those three limbs: clean the grid. Today, our grids are primarily powered by fossil fuels, accounting for over 60% of the share of global electricity generation. Coal continues to remain the largest source of electricity globally and remains the dominant energy source for many countries.

4. There is some reason for optimism. Based on IEA forecasts, more than a third of the world’s electricity will come from renewables by next year, surpassing coal as the largest source of supply. In advanced economies last year, renewables accounted for 34% of total power generation, while coal’s share plummeted to a historic low of 17%.

5. However, the transition is taking place unevenly and we are seeing a different trajectory in developing regions. For instance, in Southeast Asia, coal continues to account for over 40% of the energy mix. Renewables make up only a quarter of the region’s power generation. We have a fair bit of ground to close, given the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) estimates that renewables will need to account for between 90-100% of electricity generation in 2050, if are to keep to a 1.5 degree scenario for Southeast Asia.

6. We should all be concerned about this because one in every seven tonnes of greenhouse gas emitted into the atmosphere comes from a coal plant in Asia. If we are serious about the climate transition, we need to get serious about Asian coal.

7. If nothing is done, coal power will continue to be dominant for three main reasons:

a. Coal is already locked in. Asia’s coal plants are young, less than 15 years old on average. There is established infrastructure, and long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). These make transitioning from coal a costly process.

b. The second reason underpinning the dominance is that bottlenecks in grid infrastructure are hindering renewable energy deployment. There is no transition without transmission. There is little value in adding more generation capacity if the electricity cannot reach the intended end-user. In Vietnam for example, the influx of solar and wind capacity in the South has caused renewable energy generation curtailment. At the same time, the country’s coal-dependent northern provinces face supply challenges.

c. Lastly, if we only think of coal in economic terms, we have missed the plot. Coal is not just an economic asset; it is an asset with deep security and social implications. Coal is viewed as essential for energy security given its reliability as baseload capacity. In Asia, some 6.7 million jobs are tied to the coal industry, from mining to power generation. The transition away from coal, if not managed carefully, could lead to significant social disruption, particularly in regions where alternative employment opportunities are scarce.

8. These three challenges – (i) lock in, (ii) grid infrastructure, and (iii) the broader entrenchment of coal, particularly in emerging markets – highlight why broad-brush efforts to phasing out coal have met with limited success. Because coal has deep economic, social and existential roots, we need to complement these efforts with market-based solutions.

9. Market-based approaches are not just purely theoretical, they are already being implemented with promising results. Such mechanisms are being pioneered through initiatives such as the U.S. Energy Transition Accelerator and the Just Energy Transition Partnership. Recent modelling by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) has found that the decommissioning of over 800 coal power plants in emerging economies can be achieved through large-scale investments in renewables and restructured power purchase agreements. All costs would be covered through this market-based approach, including financing PPAs, the development of renewables, retraining workers and upgrading grid infrastructure.

10. Given that market-based approaches are the focus of today’s event, I thought it would be useful for me to outline the key components of such an approach.

11. I would say there are three key components – the three “As”: ambition, arsenal and actors.

12. First, ambition. What is essential here is to ensure strong ambition loops between demand and supply. Market-based approaches work best when demand and supply goals and parameters are aligned. This is a key principle underpinning the work to develop transition credits. Transition credits are a new form of carbon credits that can be generated from the emissions reduced by retiring a coal plant early and transitioning to cleaner energy sources. For this to be a viable financing tool, the supply of transition credits has to be of high integrity. Confidence in the integrity of the credits will reinforce demand. This is where we need to build a virtuous loop of demand and supply to build a market for transition credits.