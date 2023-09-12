Toronto Stock Exchange Announces The 2023 TSX30®, Celebrating Excellence In Growth

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today released its 2023 TSX30®, an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period, showcasing particularly strong representation from the natural resources sector for the second consecutive year. Highlights from this year include: the resilient oil and gas sector making up over 50% of the list; significant Canadian presence, with 27 companies headquartered in Canada; and the continued success of graduates from TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) to TSX, with 12 companies on the list.

The flagship TSX30 program, established in 2019, recognizes the success of TSX's listed companies. TSX represents a growth opportunity for all publicly-listed companies. The companies featured on the 2023 list averaged 553% share price appreciation, accounting for over $120 billion of value creation.

"This year's TSX30 emphasizes the critical role that Canadian resource companies continue to play at home and abroad, as well as the importance of oil and gas in the world's energy mix for years to come," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange. "Canada has historically been a global leader in energy and we are now establishing a similar position in energy transition. TSX will continue to be a platform for this emerging sector, enabling listed companies and investors to capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities related to energy transition, powering Canada's economy for generations to come."

A recurring theme of TSX30 reinforces the important role TSX plays in a company's lifecycle – from early stage to established capital markets participant. This is the fourth year in a row that more than a third of the list are graduates of TSXV.

"We are proud to celebrate the tremendous success of these 30 companies and we congratulate them all for their remarkable growth. The TSX30 points to the overall strength of Canada's ever-evolving public markets, and the efficacy of this powerful ecosystem in driving growth for issuers, investors and the overall economy," added Anastasopoulos.

Other highlights from the 2023 ranking include:

Sector standouts: Seven of the 30 companies represent the mining sector, with an average price increase of 615% and a 442% market capitalization increase. The industrial products & services sector is also represented by seven companies on this list. Together, they averaged a 423% price increase and 425% market capitalization increase.

Index representation: Out of the seven mining companies on the list, five are included in the S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index* and five are in the newly launched S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index*.

For detailed results and further information about the ranking methodology, visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30.

The 2023 TSX30Ⓡ ranking:

Ranking Issuer Ticker 3-year performance * 1 Paramount Resources Ltd. POU 1913% 2 NuVista Energy Ltd. NVA 1279% 3 Filo Corp. FIL 1217% 4 China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. CGG 703% 5 Birchcliff Energy Ltd. BIR 650% 6 Capstone Copper Corp. CS 624% 7 ShawCor Ltd. MATR 607% 8 Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. PEY 594% 9 Allkem Limited AKE 587% 10 Tourmaline Oil Corp. TOU 565% 11 Stelco Holdings Inc. STLC 546% 12 Baytex Energy Corp. BTE 526% 13 Bombardier Inc. BBD.B 522% 14 Aya Gold & Silver Inc. AYA 498% 15 MEG Energy Corp. MEG 457% 16 Headwater Exploration Inc. HWX 442% 17 Enerplus Corporation ERF 433% 18 Advantage Energy Ltd. AAV 421% 19 Whitecap Resources Inc. WCP 374% 20 Global Atomic Corporation GLO 366% 21 Freehold Royalties Ltd. FRU 356% 22 International Petroleum Corporation IPCO 343% 23 Trican Well Service Ltd. TCW 341% 24 Total Energy Services Inc. TOT 337% 25 Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG 332% 26 ARC Resources Ltd. ARX 327% 27 Ovintiv Inc. OVV 317% 28 Teck Resources Limited TECK.B 310% 29 Secure Energy Services Inc. SES 306% 30 Black Diamond Group Limited BDI 304%

Source: All data is sourced from TSX/TSXV Market Intelligence Group analysis. Based on historical dividend-adjusted share prices from S&P Capital IQ. As of June 30, 2023.

The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). S&P® is a registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.